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Alias – Cabernet Sauvignon
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In the glass, this Cabernet Sauvignon is beautifully deep garnet in color. Notes of ripe, dark fruit are forward on the nose, followed by notes of light leather and pomegranate reduction. On the palate, bright acidity and lively tannins bounce across the tongue, finishing with warm flavors of vanilla and leather.