Adorn – Cabernet Sauvignon

750ml Bottle From $ 19.49

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Adorn will light up the room. Spin the bottle to reveal the full spectacular effect of its 360° sleeve-wrap label. This blend reminds us of wines from the Medoc Region of Bordeaux, which are influenced mainly by Cabernet Sauvignon. This is a dry red blend. The nose is intense with rich dark fruit such as blackberry, acai berry, black currant and toasted oak. This wine is built for longevity. The mouth is very chewy with a lot of depth and balance. These young tannins have power but do not overwhelm its creamy mouthfeel. This red Meritage wine is best paired with beef tenderloin, or prime rib.