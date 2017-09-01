Ca' Bella – Vino Rosso

750ml Bottle From $ 24.99

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Get ready for a juicy, delicious red wine from the Lago di Merlo vineyards in Sonoma County, CA. This Northern Italian style blend marries equal parts Primitivo and Petite Sirah. Medium-bodied, this wine is invitingly sweet and earthy on the nose, with a fresh strawberry jamminess on on the palate. It finishes balanced with a smooth tannic structure and firm acidity. Perfect pairings include hard cheeses and roasted meats.