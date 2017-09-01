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Chateau Haut-Batailley 2014 – Bordeaux
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The nose seems to revel in that Cabernet Sauvignon: sensual black fruit on the nose mixed with minerals and incense aromas. It offers knockout precision. The palate is medium-bodied with very fine tannin that are enveloped in pure black cherry fruit mixed with blueberry and even hints of orange rind.