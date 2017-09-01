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Giovanni Rosso Barolo Cerretta 2011 – Barolo
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Color: Concentrated and bright garnet
Bouquet: Violets, roses and cherry fruit with notes of coffee and layers of complexity
Taste: The palate shows a wealth of Serralunga characteristics: full body, silky tannins, complexity and freshness. Bright red fruits combine with savoury, earthy flavors, a complete structure and a long finish