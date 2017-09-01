Ascheri – Barolo

750ml Bottle From $ 39.99

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Intense garnet red colour. This Barolo will have a rich and composite bouquet of ripe fruit, candied fruit, tobacco and sweet spices. An extremely balanced wine, it has an excellent structure and fine tannins perfectly integrated. Serve slightly chilled and pair it with roasted red meats, on the spit or grilled meats, or ripe cheeses.