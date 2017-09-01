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Allegrini – Palazzo della Torre
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|90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '10 Allegrini is loaded with mouthwatering black cherry, and fig flavors, with touches of mocha and nutmeg; silky smooth. polished tannins, fresh acidity and depth.
|Tasting notes: Saffron, Ripe Fruit, Blackberry, Cherry, Barbeque Spice, Spanish Cedar
|Pairs well with: Risotto, Porcini Mushrooms and pork, Pasta, Lasagna, Gorgonzola Cheese, Walnuts, Medium-Matured Cheeses