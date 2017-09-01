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Acumen – Napa Valley Mountainside Red
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Aged in French oak, this full-bodied wine starts with fragrant aromas of black cherries, English roses, mocha, sweet earth, and fresh blackberry pie. On the palate, we find mouth-coating flavors of blueberries, Santa Rosa plums, and baking spices with a pleasant grip of ripe tannins coupled with notes of toffee, rhubarb compote, fresh sage and cigar box on the long and pleasant finish.