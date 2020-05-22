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Gekkeikan Kobai Plum 750ml Bottle

Gekkeikan – Kobai Plum

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Mmm

    More wine like. Very robust flavor
    Jennifer . - Verified buyer