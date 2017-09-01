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Carmel King David Concord Dessert Wine Fortified/Dessert 1.5L Bottle

Carmel King David Concord – Dessert Wine Fortified/Dessert

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Sweet wine from the Concord grape; a tasty Kosher effort!

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