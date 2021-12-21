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Stella Rosa – Black Sparkling Wine
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Semi-sparkling red wine reveals deep, dark color and is combined with natural flavors of ripe blackberry, blueberry and raspberry.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
1 year ago
Russell L. - Verified buyer
2 years ago
For those who don’t like a strong alcohol taste.
Sweet with many layers of flavors.
Braxton T. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Sweet and yummy
I’m sweet and yummy and this wine is sweet and yummy
Brissa C. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Delicious
If you like sweet wine, this is perfect.
Christina A. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Flavorful very sweet!
It was refreshing from the carbonation and flavorful very sweet
Lindsey B. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Dessert
It’s like drinking candy
3 years ago
The best
Good sweet wine
Christina A. - Verified buyer