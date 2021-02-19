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Graham Beck Brut Rosé 750ml Bottle

Graham Beck – Brut Rosé

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 2 years ago

    Tastes like an expensive, yeasty French champagne

    Tastes like an expensive, yeasty French champagne
    Sandra S. - Verified buyer