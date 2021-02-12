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Champagne & Sparkling
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Sparkling Rosé
Dark Horse – Brut Rosé
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750ml Bottle
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$9.79
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
2 years ago
Easy to sip on!
Easy to sip on!
Michelle . -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
Very easy to drink
Super good and very easy to drink
Julian . -
Verified buyer
1