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Dark Horse Brut Rosé 750ml Bottle

Dark Horse – Brut Rosé

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    Easy to sip on!

    Easy to sip on!
    Michelle . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Very easy to drink

    Super good and very easy to drink
    Julian . - Verified buyer