Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
White Knight Prosecco 750ml Bottle

White Knight – Prosecco

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Italy. Why we love it: It this bubbly prosecco has crisp aromas of apple, white peach and citrus fruit. This charming Prosecco is appropriate for simply sipping or to use as a base to make delicious cocktails. Pairings include: fresh fruit salad, first courses, smoked salmon and roasted poultry. This bubbly and vivacious wine will pair well with all occasions, planned or spontaneous!

More By White Knight

You May Also Like

Often Bought With