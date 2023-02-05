Ruffino – Prosecco
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Shows clean notes of apples, pears and citrus; clean and delicate on the palate with very fine beads throughout. 11% ABV
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.80
5 Reviews
- 10 months ago
Better than champagneThis bubbly is more refreshing more bodied compared to champagne and it too makes very good mimosas.Adrián R. - Verified buyer""
- 11 months agoChris L. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Best prosecco nxt to LamarcaLooking to up your mimosa game switch champagne for proseccoAdrián R. - Verified buyer""
- 3 years ago
WhatevesBlahJordan . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
GoodGreatEarl M. - Verified buyer