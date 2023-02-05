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Ruffino Prosecco 750ml Bottle

Ruffino – Prosecco

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Shows clean notes of apples, pears and citrus; clean and delicate on the palate with very fine beads throughout. 11% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.80

5 Reviews
  • 10 months ago

    Better than champagne

    This bubbly is more refreshing more bodied compared to champagne and it too makes very good mimosas.
    Adrián R. - Verified buyer
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  • 11 months ago
    Chris L. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Best prosecco nxt to Lamarca

    Looking to up your mimosa game switch champagne for prosecco
    Adrián R. - Verified buyer
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  • 3 years ago

    Whateves

    Blah
    Jordan . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good

    Great
    Earl M. - Verified buyer