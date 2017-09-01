Ivy – Blanc De Blancs

750ml Bottle From $ 22.99

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As a pure Blanc de Blancs, Ivy is a beautiful expression of French sparkling wine. It is made with 100% of the richest French Chardonnay grapes that offer a luxurious experience for those who exist to be remarkable. This balanced Blanc de Blancs has beautiful minerality, well rounded elegance and finishes with great length and persistence. On the nose, it is fragrant with white blossom, citrus and green apple, and over time, the aromas evolve into vibrant notes of stone fruit, apricot and peaches.