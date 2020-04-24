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Fascino Organic Prosecco 750ml Bottle

Fascino – Organic Prosecco

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    So good!

    This sparkling wine is honestly everything you’re looking for in a Prosecco! Light and sweet, very smooth. Has this vanilla aroma as well. Just a gorgeous bottle actually!
    Tushari . - Verified buyer