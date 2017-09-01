Ca' Momi Winery – Heartcraft Sparking White Wine

750ml Bottle From $ 19.49

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Ca'Momi handcrafts this lively sparkling wine with passion, kindness, authenticity, integrity and obsessive quality to bring joy to your table. Adorned with a distinctive, bubbling lotus mandala; embodying constant rejuvenation & renewal; reflective of perseverance & purity. Granny Smith apple and lemon travel from nose to palate. Subtle, crisp pear and the irresistible fine bubbles play together gently at the finish.