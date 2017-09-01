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Bellissima Sparkling Rosé 750ml Bottle

Bellissima – Sparkling Rosé

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Christie Brinkley's commitment to creating and preserving beauty in herself, in others, and in the natural world, it's no surprise that her line of 100% organic Prosecco and sparkling wines are imbued with her Bellissima spirit. Elegant, bright rose, with hints of strawberry and grapefruit, and a soft, persistent foam.

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