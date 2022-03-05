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Bartenura – Moscato Spumante
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
1 year ago
Genese W. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Soft and delicious
Soft and delicious
Melly M. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Smooth and sparkling
This is the smoothest wine ever. I love it .
Melly M. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Taste like juice
Because it does just taste and find out
Nicole S. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Great for Social Distance Birthday DRink
Can’t be with a loved one to celebrate a special event. No problem send a gift of wine or champagne
Rissa J. - Verified buyer