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Bartenura Moscato Spumante 750ml Bottle

Bartenura – Moscato Spumante

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

5 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Genese W. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Soft and delicious

    Soft and delicious
    Melly M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth and sparkling

    This is the smoothest wine ever. I love it .
    Melly M. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Taste like juice

    Because it does just taste and find out
    Nicole S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Great for Social Distance Birthday DRink

    Can’t be with a loved one to celebrate a special event. No problem send a gift of wine or champagne
    Rissa J. - Verified buyer