More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Tobacco Delivery in Washington DC.

Get same-day delivery on cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches, cigars, and more in Washington DC.

Start Your Order
Explore Neighborhoods

Place your order and get the party started in Washington DC.

From its historic monuments to its vibrant arts scene and always-on political happenings, the Nation's Capital is one of the most iconic cities in America. And when you need drinks to go along with all your DC adventures, Saucey is the alcohol delivery app you've been looking for. Get beer, wine, spirits, cocktails, mixers, snacks, and more delivered straight to your front door or hotel room in under an hour. It's quick and convenient—which is more than you can say about most dealings in the Capital—and it's simply the ultimate alcohol delivery service for getting the drinks you want delivered on demand. Relax after a long day with the ease and convenience of the best alcohol delivery service in the game.
Truxton Circle
Shaw
Bloomingdale
Dupont Circle
Brookland
Cardozo
Brentwood
Palisades
Kingman Park
Locan Circle
Michigan Park
Georgetown
Park View
Brightwood Park
Adams Morgan
Mt. Pleasant
Lanier Heights
Mclean Gardens
Westchester
Woodley Park
Crestwood
Spring Valley
Noma
Capitol Hill
Downtown
Fort Trotten
Edgewood
Ivy City
Carver/Langston
Tenlytown
Hill East
Navy Yard
Southwest Waterfront
Foxhall Crescent
Eckington
16th Street Heights
Stanton Park
How It Works

Tobacco Delivery in Washington DC.

Enter Your Delivery Address

Avoiding the smoke shop starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Select Your Favorite Products

Choose from a wide variety of tobacco products like cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches, all delivered to your doorstep in minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
Start Your Order
Explore Products

Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Washington DC?
Saucey delivers alcohol in Washington, D.C. between the hours of 10a-11p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is tobacco delivery legal in Washington DC?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal in Washington, D.C. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in Washington, D.C. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in Washington DC?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

Explore Saucey

Where We Deliver

View More Cities

What We Deliver

Explore All Products

Get Started Today

Create Your Account
Start Your Order
Download The App
Make your order directly from the Saucey App. Download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
View Delivery Locations
Explore All Products
Get Customer Support
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service
© Copyright 2023 | Website by BLNKS