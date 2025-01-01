Vape Delivery in Washington DC

What are Saucey's delivery hours in Washington DC? Saucey delivers in Washington, D.C. between the hours of 10:00a-11:00p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.

Is vape delivery legal in Washington DC? Yes, vape delivery is legal in Washington DC. Just make sure you have your driver’s license or another valid ID at the time of delivery.