More Moments To Savor. More Often.

Tobacco Delivery in New Jersey.

Get same-day delivery on cigarettes, vapes, nicotine pouches, cigars, and more in New Jersey.

Start Your Order
Explore Neighborhoods

Place your order and get the party started in New Jersey.

The Jersey Shore, glittering casinos, and the Taylor Ham sandwich—what’s not to love about the Garden State? A stone’s throw from the hustle and bustle of New York, New Jersey has a reputation as a lively and vibrant city that’s all its own. And when you need drinks to pair with all your New Jersey adventures, Saucey is the alcohol delivery app you’re looking for. Get beer, wine, spirits, cocktails, mixers, snacks, and more delivered straight to your front door in under an hour. It’s quick, it’s convenient, and it’s the best alcohol delivery service for getting drinks, snacks, and supplies delivered straight to your home. Now, who wants a Jäger Bomb, or perhaps a Long Island Iced Tea?
North Ironbound
Winfield
North Bergen
Paramus
New Durham
Newark
Pine Lakes
Pompton Lakes
Mt Pleasant
The Waterfront
Secaucus
River Edge
Passaic
Teaneck
Packanack Lake
Westwood
Saddle Brook
Woodland Park
Wallington
Woodcliff
Woodside Broadway
Wood-Ridge
Woodcliff Lake
Westside
Paterson
Westfield
West Orange
Weequahic
West New York
The Village
Weehawken
Pompton Plains
Waldwick
Wayne
Totowa
Upper Clinton Hill
Pequannock Township
Wanaque
Union City
Verona
Teterboro
Township of Washington
The Heights
Ridgefield
Rochelle Park
Scotch Plains
Springfield
Palisades Park
South Orange
South Ironbound
South Hackensack
South Kearny
Oradell
Rutherford
Roseville
Saddle River
Montclair
Oakland
North Caldwell
Nutley
Midland Park
Riverdale
New Milford
Newport
North Arlington
Moonachie
Roselle Park
Roselle
Hackensack River Waterfront
Irvington
Koreatown
Lower Vailsburg
Lyndhurst
Maywood
McGinley Square
Leonia
Lincoln Park
Little Ferry
Kearny
Historic Downtown
Lodi
Little Falls
Kinnelon
Jersey City
Hoboken
Kenilworth
Ivy Hill
Demarest
Ho-Ho-Kus
Journal Square
Ironbound
Hillsdale
Hawthorne
Guttenberg
Hillside
Haworth
Haskell
Hackensack
Harrison
Haledon
How It Works

Tobacco Delivery in New Jersey.

Enter Your Delivery Address

Avoiding the smoke shop starts with pairing you to the menu for your neighborhood.

Select Your Favorite Products

Choose from a wide variety of tobacco products like cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches, all delivered to your doorstep in minutes.

Relax While Your Order Is Delivered

ASAP or scheduled delivery & no order minimums. Ever.
Start Your Order
Explore Products

Common Questions

What are Saucey's delivery hours in New Jersey?
Saucey delivers alcohol in New Jersey between the hours of 9:30a-11p, though hours may vary slightly depending on your location. Users can also order schedule orders for a later date, up to 7 days in advance.
Is tobacco delivery legal in New Jersey?
Yes, alcohol delivery is legal throughout the state of New Jersey. Saucey offers fast delivery on beer, wine, liquor, and more. Just make sure you have your driver's license or another valid ID at time of delivery.
Can I order tobacco products with Saucey?
Yes, you can get tobacco products delivered in New Jersey. Saucey offers a variety of both cigarettes and vapes for delivery.
Does Saucey have an alcohol delivery app?
Yes! We're biased but we think Saucey has one of the best alcohol delivery apps. Check it out on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
How fast can Saucey deliver in New Jersey?
Saucey can be at your door in as little as 30 minutes. Timing may vary based on your location.
How do you order alcohol online with Saucey?
We partner with local retailers to ensure we’re able to deliver the beer, wine, spirits, mixers and snacks you need as quickly as possible. After you place your order on the Saucey app, a courier is dispatched to one of our partner retail locations, where they pick up your order and deliver it to you ASAP.

Payment is collected digitally at the time you place your order, and your courier will scan your ID when he or she drops off your goodies. After the order is complete, you have the option of adding a tip for your driver through the app or website.
What products can Saucey deliver?
Beyond a massive variety of beer, wine, and liquor, Saucey also offers fast delivery on snacks, soft drinks, and health items like condoms. Enter your address to see what's available in your area.

Explore Saucey

Where We Deliver

View More Cities

What We Deliver

Explore All Products

Get Started Today

Create Your Account
Start Your Order
Download The App
Make your order directly from the Saucey App. Download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
View Delivery Locations
Explore All Products
Get Customer Support
Privacy PolicyTerms of Service
© Copyright 2023 | Website by BLNKS