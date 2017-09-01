The Singleton – 15 Year Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 51.99

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The Singleton 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is a very well balanced whisky that is richer, rounder and sweeter than younger expressions. Vanilla becomes more pronounced in the mid-palate, then lightly tightens its grip as a spiced edge comes through. The well balanced finish is smooth with light toasty oak and peppery spice. American Oak brings subtle, honeyed hints to The Singleton of Glendullan range, with a touch of European Oak offering a balancing dryness. Delicious however you choose to drink it, our award-winning 80 proof whisky is best enjoyed in the company of friends and in mixed drinks. Singleton Scotch should be enjoyed in a rocks glass, neat or with a drop water. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.