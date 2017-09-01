The Singleton – 39 Year Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 2506.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Delight in an indulgent taste experience unlike any other with The Singleton 39 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. At 39 years old, this whisky is approaching four decades in the making and only 1,695 bottles have been released of this extra-long double maturation whisky. Emerging from the oak after a 39-year quest to epitomize the intensity and lavishness of exquisite European wines through whisky flavor is a Single Malt Scotch unlike any that has come before it. Traces of fruit cake, candied orange peel and toasted almonds are first detected, followed by rich and succulent blackberries bursting onto the palate. Whispers of crumbled muscovado sugar leave the taste buds tantalized along with a lingering spicy warmth and a hint of salted plums. The result is a rare whisky resounding with depth and complexity for an unparalleled drinking experience. Includes one 91.8 proof 750 mL bottle of The Singleton 39 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.