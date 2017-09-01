The Singleton of Glendullah – 14 Year The Silken Gown Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 186.99

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Bask in the limited release of a rare and collectible distillery-first single malt, that’s Scotland inspired by craft and cultures from around the world with The Singleton of Glendullan The Silken Gown 14 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Each malt in the 2023 Special Release Spirited Xchange introduces a world of flavor to explore and enjoy the diversity of the Scotch Whisky world. It aged 14 years in Chardonnay de Bourgogne French Oak casks. The design is created by Pierre Mornet, a contemporary French illustrator and painter whose patterns, detail, and colors draw inspiration from Art Deco and Art Nouveau. On the nose are notes of apple, pear, and honey. On the palate are notes of toffee and yellow fruit with a medium finish that’s spicy and smooth. Best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or with a dash of water to accentuate the spiciness. Includes one 110 proof 750 mL bottle of The Singleton of Glendullan The Silken Gown 14 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.