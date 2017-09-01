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The Macallan Edition Series – No. 6 Single Malt Scotch
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The Macallan No. 6 brings together the mastery of The Macallan and the exquisite craftsmanship of Lalique to create a piece of timeless elegance. The classically beautiful Lalique decanter was exclusively designed and crafted for The Macallan, and is the perfect vessel to showcase the dark walnut color of the rich, sophisticated and complex whisky encased within.