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The Macallan Double Cask – 12 Year Single Malt Scotch
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The Macallan Double Cask 12 Year Old pairs the indulgent fruit, caramel and oak spice character of Sherry-seasoned European oak with the bright citrus and vanilla notes of Sherry-seasoned American oak for a satisfyingly rich and perfectly balanced flavor experience. Awarded unanimous Double Gold upon release.