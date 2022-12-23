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The Macallan Double Cask 12 Year Single Malt Scotch 375ml Bottle

The Macallan Double Cask – 12 Year Single Malt Scotch

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The Macallan Double Cask 12 Year Old pairs the indulgent fruit, caramel and oak spice character of Sherry-seasoned European oak with the bright citrus and vanilla notes of Sherry-seasoned American oak for a satisfyingly rich and perfectly balanced flavor experience. Awarded unanimous Double Gold upon release.

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5.00

1 Review
  • 11 months ago
    Hidan D. - Verified buyer
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