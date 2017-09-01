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The Macallan Double Cask 15 Year Single Malt Scotch 750ml Bottle

The Macallan Double Cask – 15 Year Single Malt Scotch

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The union of the two worlds of Sherry-seasoned oak - American and European - creates an extraordinary fusion of toffee and subtle spice. The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old features delicate flavors of honey and vanilla, in exquisite balance with baked apple, sweet raisin, and rich oak spice.

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