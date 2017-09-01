The Macallan Double Cask – 12 Year Single Malt Scotch

50ml Bottle From $ 11.49

375ml Bottle From $ 36.99

750ml Bottle From $ 79.99

1.75L Bottle From $ 131.99

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The Macallan Double Cask 12 Year Old pairs the indulgent fruit, caramel and oak spice character of Sherry-seasoned European oak with the bright citrus and vanilla notes of Sherry-seasoned American oak for a satisfyingly rich and perfectly balanced flavor experience. Awarded unanimous Double Gold upon release.