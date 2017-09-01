Classic Malts – Classic Malts Collection

3 bottles 200 ml From $ 41.99

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Sip and enjoy the explosive flavors of smoke and spice with the Classic Malt Strong Collection. This gift set features Cragganmore 12 Year Old, Lagavulin 16 Year Old and Talisker 10 Year Old, with complex palates from Speyside, Islay and the Isle of Skye. Cragganmore 12 Year Old offers a strong malty taste with hints of sweet wood smoke and sandalwood. A full-bodied and smoky Island whisky, the Talisker 10 Year Old palate brings rich dried-fruit sweetness with clouds of smoke and strong barley-malt flavors. The deep amber gold liquid of Lagavulin 16 Year Old has a dry, peaty palate with a gentle but strong sweetness, followed by sea and salt with touches of wood. This selection of whiskies makes an impressive gift to give to Scotch enthusiasts or to enjoy for yourself. The complex flavors of these aged whiskies call for a neat serve, with a splash of chilled water. This gift set includes one 200 mL bottle of Cragganmore 12 Year Old, one 200 mL bottle of Lagavulin 16 Year Old and one 200 mL bottle of Talisker 10 Year Old. Includes: Cragganmore 12 Year Old, Lagavulin 16 Year Old and Talisker 10 Year Old (200mL bottles) Please Drink Responsibly.