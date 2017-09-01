Classic Malts – Coastal Collection

3 bottles 200 ml From $ 53.99

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Experience an homage to the maritime taste of the Scottish Isles with the Classic Malt Coastal Collection. This gift set features Caol Ila 12 Year Old, Clynelish 14 Year Old and Talisker 10 Year Old, with palates common to this coastal, island region. Caol Ila has a sweet start, pleasantly fragrant smokiness and a lengthy finish. Floral fragrances and maritime flavors come through with Clynelish 14 Year Old ending with a light, dry finish. Talisker 10 Year Old is a full-bodied and smoky whisky with rich dried-fruit sweetness and strong barley-malt flavors. This selection of whiskies makes an impressive gift to give to Scotch enthusiasts or to enjoy for yourself. The complex flavors of these aged whiskies call for a neat serve, with a splash of chilled water. This gift set includes one 200 mL bottle of Caol Ila 12 Year Old, one 200 mL bottle of Clynelish 14 Year Old and one 200 mL bottle of Talisker 10 Year Old. Please drink responsibly.