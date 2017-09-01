Talisker – 43 Year Xpedition Oak Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 7.00

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The Talisker Xpedition Oak was born to celebrate wild whisky making with a collection of rare aged Single Malt Scotches that have been finished in casks made of staves stressed through a wilderness journey to reveal a truly rare and unique whisky. Literally made by the sea, having matured in casks made of staves that have traversed the Atlantic Ocean on an epic 3264-mile journey; imbued with the oceanic elements. With a release limited to just 1,830 bottles – to mark the year Talisker was founded - this is a truly limited opportunity to own and experience this artistic embodiment of adventure. Crafted from just 10 Hogshead casks that were nurtured for over 4 decades by our master craftsmen and women. Includes one 750 mL bottle Talisker Xpedition Oak. Please drink responsibly.