Talisker Distiller's Edition – Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 49.00

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Experience the tale told by the tides with a swig of Talisker Distiller's Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Double-matured in Amoroso cask wood, sherry replaces the usual pepper with luscious, oily sweetness. Crisp peat softens to enormous richness with hints of sweet, roasty malt and a heathery dryness. A full bodied Scotch that is clean yet rich, it finishes with deep cocoa notes, magnificent vanilla and earthy peat. Distilled by the sea on the shores of the Isle of Skye in Scotland, centuries of local distilling tradition and the rugged environment are what make our whisky so unique. Simply mix with vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, ground peppercorn, Tabasco sauce, salt, mixed vegetables and tomato juice for a Scotch whisky take on the Bloody Mary. Includes one 91.6 proof 750 mL bottle of Talisker Distiller's Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.