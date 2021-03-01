Talisker – 10 Year Single Malt Scotch |

750ml Bottle From $ 51.99

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Experience the tale told by the tides with a sip of Talisker 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Intense and full-bodied, our 91.6 proof whisky has a strong smoke, barley-malt taste and rich, dried-fruit sweetness. Distilled by the sea on the shores of the Isle of Skye in Scotland, centuries of local distilling tradition and the rugged environment are what make our whisky so unique. Talisker 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky earned a double gold medal at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and 94 points at the 2019 Ultimate Spirits Challenge. Enjoy this aged single malt served neat to savor the long, warming finish. Includes one 91.6 proof 750 mL bottle of Talisker 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.