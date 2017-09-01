Talisker Distiller's Edition – 2021 10 Year Single Malt Scotch

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Plunge into a singularly rich ocean of flavor with Talisker 10-Year-Old 2021 The Distillers Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky. This 2011 Talisker is double-matured in ex-bodega Amoroso cask wood for rich and fruity sweetness that rounds out the strong smoke, barley-malt taste, and the peppery punch of the regular release, to create a richly rewarding and deeper style of malt. Each batch is finished in a wine-conditioned cask specially selected to complement the mature whisky’s flavor, and each bottle is marked with distillation year, bottling year, and batch number. Distilled by the sea on the shores of the Isle of Skye in Scotland, centuries of local distilling tradition and the rugged environment are what makes our malt so exquisite. With a lasting smooth aftertaste, savor this spirit's rich and round flavors served neat, or draw them out with a little water. Includes one 91.6 proof 750 mL bottle of Talisker 10-Year-Old 2021 The Distillers Edition Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.