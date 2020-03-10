Talisker – Storm Single Malt Scotch |

750ml Bottle From $ 36.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Experience the tale told by the tides with a swig of Talisker Storm Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Our 91.6 proof whisky starts out with a mellow yet rich sweet, malty taste ending in an explosion of spice. Distilled by the sea on the shores of the Isle of Skye in Scotland, centuries of local distilling tradition and the rugged environment are what makes our malt so exquisite. Intense and powerful, the flavour comes from the peat burned during the malting process and the rich vanilla imbued by the aging process. Talisker Storm Single Malt Scotch Whisky earned a gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. With a lasting smooth aftertaste, savor this spirit's sweet and spicy flavours served neat, or draw them out with a little water. Includes one 91.6 proof 750 mL bottle of Talisker Storm Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.