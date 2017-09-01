Talisker – 30 Year Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 594.99

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Experience the tale told by the tides with Talisker 30 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. This mild-mannered and more mature whisky boasts an immediately smoky taste with notes of dry, creamy oak and almond milk. Medium bodied, its finish is long and gently warming with a lingering maritime aftertaste and a white pepper tingle on the tongue. Distilled by the sea on the shores of the Isle of Skye in Scotland, centuries of local distilling tradition and the rugged environment are what make our whisky so unique. A rich and smooth Talisker should be enjoyed in a rocks glass, neat or with a little water. Includes one 97 proof 750 mL bottle of Talisker 30 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.