Talisker – 18 Year Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 79.99

750ml Bottle From $ 504.99

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Experience the tale told by the tides with a sip of Talisker 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Intertwined with just a thread of smoke, this full-bodied single malt boasts sweetness in the front, then develops toward an assertive, warming toffee taste. Distilled by the sea on the shores of the Isle of Skye in Scotland, centuries of local distilling tradition and the rugged environment are what make our award-winning whisky so unique. Finishing with a medium chili catch, this rich and smooth Talisker should be enjoyed in a tumbler, neat or with a little water. Includes one 91.6 proof 750 mL bottle of Talisker 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.