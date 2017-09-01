The Singleton – 18 Year Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 51.99

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The driest and most mature malt in the Singleton of Glendullan stable, The Singleton 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, has a clear structure yet still retains its central core of sweet fruit. Very soft with a smooth texture, our aged single malt boasts a fresh acidity that deepens into a rich spicy note of herbs. Adding a splash of water allows a pleasant nutty spiciness to come through, enhancing this Speyside’s clean and elegant nature. American Oak brings subtle, honeyed hints to The Singleton of Glendullan range, with a touch of European Oak offering a balancing dryness. Delicious however you choose to drink it, our award-winning 80 proof whisky is best enjoyed in the company of friends and in mixed drinks. Simply serve in a rocks glass, neat or with a drop water. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.