The Singleton – 12 Year Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 34.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

The Singleton 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is just the right balance of rich complexity and flavor. With a fresh, light and clean nose, our whisky ranges from fruity to creamy with a touch of sweet honey. Matured for 12 years in American and European oak casks for a balanced liquid, our combination of citrus and vanilla rounds off the initially spicy edges, making this single malt pleasantly soft to the taste. Delicious however you choose to drink it, our award-winning 80 proof whisky is best enjoyed in the company of friends and in mixed drinks. Simply serve with sweet vermouth and a few dashes of bitters in a chilled glass for a refreshing tasting Rob Roy cocktail. Includes one 80 proof 750 mL bottle of 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.