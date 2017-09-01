Pittyvaich – 30 Year Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 706.99

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Discover an unparalleled expression of a fleeting, elusive whisky with Pittyvaich 30 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Pulled from its last remaining stocks, this extraordinary 1989 Pittyvaich is the distillery's first ever to be finished in first-fill ex-bourbon casks – imparting a luscious, exotic vanilla sweetness to this hidden gem of Speyside. Mellow and slightly drying, the aroma offers ripe fruitiness on a base of tropical forest foliage. Bottled at natural cask strength, this special release is smooth and lightly oily with rich, sweet vanilla balanced by notes of fruit. The finish is quite short and lightly drying with a lingering, spicy warmth. This spectacular Pittyvaich is best served in a traditional whisky glass neat or with a little water to enhance the fresh aromas. Includes one 101.6 proof 750 mL bottle of Pittyvaich 30 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.