Orphan Barrel – 18 Year Woven Honor Single Malt Scotch Whisky

750ml Bottle From $ 111.99

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Meticulously bottled with pride, Orphan Barrel Woven Honor Single Malt Scotch Whisky is an experience not to be missed. Hailing from the pristine landscape of the Scottish Highlands, this rare 18-year-old Single Malt Scotch Whisky aged in American Oak honors the storied history of the Linkwood Distillery, founded in 1821. The web of Woven Honor weaves together the essence of Scotland, with its rolling fields of wildflowers to its tranquil streams, a perfect setting to admire nature’s gifts. This smooth, medium-bodied Scotch Whisky greets us with grassy and floral notes, a fruit medley of green apple and lemon zest alongside vanilla and honeycomb. With a flavor and aroma light as silk, Woven Honor invokes the freshness of spring. Best served straight, neat, or on the rocks. Includes one 750 mL bottle of Orphan Barrel Woven Honor Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 18 Years. Please drink responsibly.