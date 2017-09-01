Orphan Barrel Muckety-Muck – 25 Year Single Grain Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 306.99

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Orphan Barrel Muckety-Muck 25 Year Old Single Grain Scotch Whisky boasts fresh, indulgent flavors. Enriched by 25 years of aging, this rare single grain Scotch from the Port Dundas Distillery owns a bursting aroma of caramel and baked sugar backed by the taste of crisp fruit and light toasted oak. The fruit forward flavor blends with hints of butterscotch vanilla which carry through to the finish. Distilled and bottled with pride in Scotland, this whisky is best enjoyed straight, either neat or on the rocks. Includes one 90 proof 750 mL bottle of Orphan Barrel Muckety-Muck 25 Year Old Single Grain Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.