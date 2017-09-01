Mortlach – 21 Year Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 1206.99

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Strong and feral yet extraordinarily well-mannered, Mortlach 21 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is a glorious expression of patience and careful craft. This Mortlach was matured in small batches for rich distillery character, then thoughtfully finished in Pedro Ximenez and Oloroso-seasoned casks. The aroma runs deep, offering dried dark fruit layered above fresh-baked buttered scones and lightly savory, meaty notes. Bottled at natural cask strength, this special release features a wonderfully smooth, mouth-filling taste that is sweet with dried fruits, then intense and savory with a surprising kick of chili pepper. These harmoniously balanced flavors carry into a seemingly endless, drying finish that wreathes the palate in a warming afterglow. This powerful malt is best served with a small dash of water to enhance the notes of sweet, spiced fruit. Established in 1823, the Mortlach distillery was the first legal distillery in Dufftown, and it has long continued to set the standard. To this day, this unique Speyside owes much to the brave vision of its greatest owners–George Cowie and his son Dr. Alexander Mitchell Cowie, who pioneered the complex '2.81 distillation' process. Refined and elegant, Mortlach stands out among its regional counterparts: a wild child overlaying the traditional sweeter notes with an intensity of flavor. Please drink responsibly.