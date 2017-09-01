Mortlach – 21 Year Special Release Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 876.99

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Strong and feral yet extraordinarily well-mannered, Mortlach 21 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is a glorious expression of patience and careful craft. This Mortlach was matured in small batches for rich distillery character, then thoughtfully finished in Pedro Ximenez and Oloroso-seasoned casks. The aroma runs deep, offering dried dark fruit layered above fresh-baked buttered scones and lightly savory, meaty notes. Bottled at natural cask strength, this special release features a wonderfully smooth, mouth-filling taste that is sweet with dried fruits, then intense and savory with a surprising kick of chili pepper. These harmoniously balanced flavors carry into a seemingly endless, drying finish that wreathes the palate in a warming afterglow. This powerful malt is best served with a small dash of water to enhance the notes of sweet, spiced fruit. Includes one 113.8 proof 750 mL bottle of Mortlach 21 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.