Mortlach – 12 Year Wee Witchie Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 51.99

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An ode to the smallest yet most essential of our six copper stills–"The Wee Witchie"–our Mortlach 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky has been distilled 0.81 times more than Scotch tradition, graced with a touch of magic from "The Wee Witchie". First forged over 120 years ago, we've ensured every dent and detail of our smallest still remains unchanged, because it is within this copper chamber that the specific richness of taste has earned Mortlach the reputation as "The Beast of Dufftown". Sweet and spicy with notes of dark chocolate, cherry jam and light tobacco, this award-winning Scotch Whisky has been double cask matured in both European and American oak to enhance the distinctively rich and robust character that makes Mortlach whiskies legendary. Our 12 year old whisky is best served neat or on the rocks with a few drops of water to release the beastly complexity. Includes one 86.8 proof 750 mL bottle of 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.