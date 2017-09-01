Mortlach – 16 Year Distiller's Dram Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 82.99

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For 70 years, Mortlach was the best kept secret in the world of whisky. Used as the cornerstone of some of the 20th Century's most iconic Scotch Whisky blends, we decided it was time to unleash "The Beast of Dufftown" and release our Mortlach 16 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky so a fortunate few could enjoy Mortlach unadulterated and at its most elegant. Inspired by the iconic first bottling in 1992, our 16 year old whisky has been matured in only Sherry casks to impart an earthy aroma, rich notes of apricot and honey and a light, leathery spiciness. This complex whisky is best served over a single blocked ice cube to enhance its spicy richness. Includes one 86.8 proof 750 mL bottle of 16 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.