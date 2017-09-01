Mortlach – 20 Year Cowie's Blue Seal Speyside Single Malt Scotch

750ml Bottle From $ 204.99

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Originally used as the symbol of Alexander Cowie's rare and special aged private stock release in 1909, we've resurrected the "Blue Seal" to mark our Mortlach 20 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. This rich and beautiful single malt whisky has been matured in a combination of Refill Casks and ex-Sherry casks to tame "The Beast of Dufftown" into smooth submission and mellow complexity. Our "Cowie's Blue Seal" whisky presents dried fruit and cedar aromas with hints of wood spice and crackling barbecue pork that are complemented by notes of jam and cocoa nibs. Chosen from barrels deemed to be of exceptional quality from the Mortlach reserves, this award-winning whisky is best served neat to allow the flavor and complexity to shine through. Includes one 86.8 proof 750 mL bottle of 20 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Please drink responsibly.