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The Macallan Sherry Oak 18 Year Single Malt Scotch 750ml Bottle

The Macallan Sherry Oak – 18 Year Single Malt Scotch

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A meticulous distilling process and insistence on only the finest ingredients ensure that every sip of The Macallan Sherry Oak 18 Years Old provides unparalleled depth and complexity. Decadent notes of orange, vanilla and ginger meld luxuriously with toasted oak and clove, in this exceptional whisky. The finish is warm and lingering.

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